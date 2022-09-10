Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,030 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 351,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.60. 4,188,910 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.