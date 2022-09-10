Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 5.7% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.12. 1,341,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,099. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.12.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

