Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 64 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LLOY. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 58.88 ($0.71).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.98 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.89. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.68).

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 149,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44). In related news, insider Scott Wheway acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 149,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

