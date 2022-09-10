Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 76,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT opened at $421.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.33.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

