Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $152.55 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 8.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Linde worth $152,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Linde by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 3,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

Linde stock opened at $287.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.93. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

