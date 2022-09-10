Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $25.56 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,576 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $25,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,898,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after buying an additional 608,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 220,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after buying an additional 65,539 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP opened at $78.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

