Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $56.54 Million Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,581,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,681 shares during the period. Element Solutions makes up approximately 3.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 1.04% of Element Solutions worth $56,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,156,000 after buying an additional 45,393 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,456,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,329,000 after buying an additional 180,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,365,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

