Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $46.94 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,136 shares during the quarter. AGCO accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in AGCO were worth $46,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $113.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.89. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.