Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.54 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $205.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.51. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 560,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $113,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

