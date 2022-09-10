LRT Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $476,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after buying an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $970.99 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,922.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $851.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $905.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.28 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.