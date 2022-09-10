LRT Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 2.5% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,124,000. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 339,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

Shares of NOC opened at $491.41 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $497.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

