LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,783 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 19.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DG opened at $247.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.71. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

