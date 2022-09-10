LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,735 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

LRT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Colliers International Group makes up 3.3% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,103,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.26. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.39 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

