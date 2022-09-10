LRT Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

LRT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 258.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLT opened at $135.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.61.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

