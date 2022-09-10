LRT Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LRT Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $219.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.87. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

