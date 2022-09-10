LRT Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia Trading Up 3.4 %

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $811,814.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $3,358,297.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,005.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock worth $9,727,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $202.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.