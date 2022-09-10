Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities lowered Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $405.48.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $348.65 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $17,727,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $141,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 676.0% during the first quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 24,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,412,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

