Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-$9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.87 billion-$7.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.90-$1.95 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $405.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $348.65 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.75.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

