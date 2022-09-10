Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LITE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Lumentum stock opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $73.97 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

