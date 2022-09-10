LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILFGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LXI REIT Stock Performance

LXI REIT stock opened at 1.73 on Tuesday. LXI REIT has a 12 month low of 1.44 and a 12 month high of 2.20.

About LXI REIT

(Get Rating)

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.