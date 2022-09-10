LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LXI REIT Stock Performance

LXI REIT stock opened at 1.73 on Tuesday. LXI REIT has a 12 month low of 1.44 and a 12 month high of 2.20.

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

