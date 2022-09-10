LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LXI REIT (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
LXI REIT Stock Performance
LXI REIT stock opened at 1.73 on Tuesday. LXI REIT has a 12 month low of 1.44 and a 12 month high of 2.20.
About LXI REIT
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LXI REIT (LXILF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.