Macquarie Upgrades carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) to Outperform

Macquarie upgraded shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded carsales.com from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
carsales.com Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CSXXY opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. carsales.com has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84.
carsales.com Company Profile
carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.
