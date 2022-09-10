Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.00

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.00 and traded as low as $31.17. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 1,334 shares.
Madison County Financial Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97.
About Madison County Financial
Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madison County Financial (MCBK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.