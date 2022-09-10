Mairs & Power Inc. Buys 32,923 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Littelfuse comprises approximately 2.1% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $208,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 361.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.6 %

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Shares of LFUS opened at $231.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.67 and a 1-year high of $334.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

