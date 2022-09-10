Mairs & Power Inc. Has $288.06 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises 2.9% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 2.44% of Graco worth $288,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,543,000 after acquiring an additional 156,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,189,000 after purchasing an additional 201,147 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,608 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Graco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,261,000 after purchasing an additional 57,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Graco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,232,000 after purchasing an additional 149,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

