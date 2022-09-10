Mairs & Power Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,712 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.05% of General Mills worth $20,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 492,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 80,761 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

GIS opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

