Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.50.

Several research firms have commented on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

MAKSY opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.