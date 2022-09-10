Maro Trading Up 7.3% This Week (MARO)

Maro (MARO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Maro coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $21.90 million and approximately $112,229.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (MARO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Maro’s total supply is 971,940,928 coins and its circulating supply is 750,524,646 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

