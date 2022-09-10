MASQ (MASQ) Price Hits $0.0522 on Major Exchanges

MASQ (MASQ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MASQ has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $50,939.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MASQ Profile

MASQ (MASQ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official website is masq.ai. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

MASQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

