MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Announces Earnings Results

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 65.13% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. MasterCraft Boat updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $21.17 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About MasterCraft Boat

A number of brokerages have commented on MCFT. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More

