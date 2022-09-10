MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.89-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.81 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.17. 308,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $381.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 65.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 130.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 43.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 108,909 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 187.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

