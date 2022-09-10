Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.86.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.69.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

