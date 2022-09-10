MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 68,425 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 862,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MBB opened at $95.46 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.01.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

