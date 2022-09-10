MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $21.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $373.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

