MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.1% during the first quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 605.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,572,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 598.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 27.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.50.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $515.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $543.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $452.48 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.14 by ($4.20). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

