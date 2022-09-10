MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $708,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $536.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.83 and its 200 day moving average is $520.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.