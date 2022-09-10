MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 0.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average is $110.09.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

