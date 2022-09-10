Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 631,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,887 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $70,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.69.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

