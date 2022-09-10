Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE MDT traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.73. 6,756,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631,793. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $133.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.69.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

