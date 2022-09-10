MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 108.04% and a negative net margin of 80.49%.
MEI Pharma Trading Up 4.1 %
MEIP stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.