MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 108.04% and a negative net margin of 80.49%.

MEI Pharma Trading Up 4.1 %

MEIP stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

About MEI Pharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

