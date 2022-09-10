MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 39,078 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 690.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 39,078 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. 10,967,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,684. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

