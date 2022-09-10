MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,903 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,903 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,782,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,100. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.93. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

