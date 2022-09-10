MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.8% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SCHD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

