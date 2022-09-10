MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 297,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 1.7% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,151 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,962,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,971. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13.

