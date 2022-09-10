MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 562 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.84. 1,580,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

