Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Up 67.3% This Week

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.40 million and approximately $241.46 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 67.3% higher against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,387.89 or 0.99793847 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00037297 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol (MIR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01.

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.