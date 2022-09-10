Modex (MODEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.41 Million

Modex (MODEX) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Modex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Modex has a total market cap of $16.45 million and $1.41 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Modex has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,465.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00060677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00068006 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005503 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00076671 BTC.

Modex Profile

Modex (MODEX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Modex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modex using one of the exchanges listed above.

