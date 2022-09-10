Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,834 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

