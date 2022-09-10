MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $430.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $386.83.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $268.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.14. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $3,691,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,004,789.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $3,691,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,004,789.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

