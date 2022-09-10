Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. NovoCure accounts for approximately 2.9% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,846,000 after acquiring an additional 775,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45,551 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at $38,394,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at $38,394,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NovoCure Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $88.89 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $140.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -136.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.