Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Purchases 745 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.6% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Adobe by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 543,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,406,000 after buying an additional 75,527 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.12.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $394.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.03. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.